Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,287 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

GE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.07. 28,743,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,416,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, insider L Kevin Cox purchased 105,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $994,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.