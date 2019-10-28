Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,043 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,043 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.48. 333,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,672. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

