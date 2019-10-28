Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,641 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.80. 547,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,326. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

