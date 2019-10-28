Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 2,907 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 1.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,386,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 635,710 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $84,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.35. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

