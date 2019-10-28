Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Shake Shack to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.68.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $84.72 on Friday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,406 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,286. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,021,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.