Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.02, approximately 586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

SVRGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

