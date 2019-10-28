Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicesource International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.04 on Friday. Servicesource International has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Servicesource International will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Servicesource International news, CEO Gary B. Moore purchased 117,000 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,687.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 53,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 419,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 309,724 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

