ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 650.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $286.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.10.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $422,119.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,316.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,414 shares of company stock worth $22,704,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $241.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.10, a PEG ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

