Sepio Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Sepio Capital LLC cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average is $124.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $51,377.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,687.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,395 shares of company stock worth $158,388. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

