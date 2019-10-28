Sepio Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 84,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,749,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $438.54 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $315.00 and a 1 year high of $446.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.88 and a 200-day moving average of $385.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,481 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.77.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

