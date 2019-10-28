Sepio Capital LLC Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $130.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71. The stock has a market cap of $235.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

