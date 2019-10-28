Sepio Capital LLC Buys 12,255 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 232.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3,680.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.35.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

