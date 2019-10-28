Sepio Capital LLC Acquires 1,233 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 168.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $412,525.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,097.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. William Blair lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of HSIC opened at $62.25 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

