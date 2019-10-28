Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Sentivate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. Sentivate has a market cap of $2.82 million and $145,568.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00040161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.10 or 0.05476926 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032830 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,049,153 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.