Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. 1,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,704. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.