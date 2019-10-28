Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Vertical Group decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

NYSE ALB opened at $63.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $108.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

In other Albemarle news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Albemarle by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

