Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seabridge Gold is a global leader in gold and mining listings. “

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $795.64 million, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,968,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 49.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,809,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 162,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 571,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.