SCRIV NETWORK 24-Hour Volume Tops $47.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $20,377.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

