Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the September 15th total of 58,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCPH shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Scpharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of SCPH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,079. The company has a market cap of $106.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scpharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

