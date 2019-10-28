Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Science in Sport PLC (LON:SIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.03 ($0.65), with a volume of 13631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Science in Sport in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

