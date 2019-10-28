Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 77.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.52. 327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,513. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16.

