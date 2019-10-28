Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sanofi by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.40. 777,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,091. The stock has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

