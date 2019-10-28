Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of SANM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,041.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,815.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

