Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 569 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3,051.9% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

T opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

