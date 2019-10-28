Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $311,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

