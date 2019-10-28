RPG Investment Advisory LLC Takes $10.18 Million Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 394,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,000. Hospitality Properties Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 239.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $25.30. 25,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

SVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

