RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,243 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 2,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.00. 613,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984,485. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.97.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,414.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

