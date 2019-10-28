RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,526 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000.

NYSEARCA FAS traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,039. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

