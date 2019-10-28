RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,268 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,210.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,560 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.90.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 56,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

