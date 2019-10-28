RPC (NYSE:RES) Given a $4.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price objective on RPC (NYSE:RES) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPC from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Gabelli lowered shares of RPC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $4.90 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.50. 3,128,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,483. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RPC has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $997.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.09.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.