Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price decreased by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.37% from the company’s previous close.

RMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Mail to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 217.74 ($2.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 186.80 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.