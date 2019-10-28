Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 270.31 ($3.53).

Shares of RBS traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 223.60 ($2.92). 13,325,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.07.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

