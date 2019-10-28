Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,599 Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Cowen worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Cowen by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 36.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. Cowen Inc has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $432.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.