Royal Bank of Canada Sells 23,886 Shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000.

Shares of FLCH stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $25.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

