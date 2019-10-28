Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$62.00” Price Target for Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. 839,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $31,704,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,149.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Burhop sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $425,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,625.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,041 shares of company stock worth $53,469,885 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

