Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,181,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 118,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.70. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

