Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,854 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Hanmi Financial worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $8,240,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $561.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.96 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

