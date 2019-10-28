Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 320.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNLN opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.0572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

