Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Graco (NYSE:GGG) a $46.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Graco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Graco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 659,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,642. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

