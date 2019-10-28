Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Set at $386.00 by Stephens

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) has been assigned a $386.00 price target by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

ROP stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.95. 658,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,967. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.0% during the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

