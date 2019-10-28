Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches Market Cap of $6.46 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $327.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00007030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00212937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.01475080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00115054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,848,692 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

