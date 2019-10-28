Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,765. The firm has a market cap of $650.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

