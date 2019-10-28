Robert J. Folkes Sells 2,106 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $95,570.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 158,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $844.33 million, a PE ratio of 135.29, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

