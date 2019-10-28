Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nomura boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

RHI stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 65.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 847,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 334,345 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 785.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 92,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

