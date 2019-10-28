Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 11,784 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,414,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,627,000 after purchasing an additional 125,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 590,445 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,063,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 474,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,507,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $93,478.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 29,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $417,671.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,047.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,957 shares of company stock valued at $592,574 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

