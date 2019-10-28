Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $259,000 Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

