Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $153,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

In other news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $199,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at $621,514.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $569,574.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,647. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

