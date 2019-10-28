Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

EAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. GrafTech International Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.07 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.91% and a net margin of 42.35%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

