Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.60 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, DragonEX and Bittrex. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $19.60 million and $1.12 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010983 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000984 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, Upbit, Ethfinex, C2CX, Bancor Network, Huobi, Bittrex, DragonEX, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.