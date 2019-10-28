Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Up 1.2%

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 30,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 477,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.30.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 404.21% and a negative return on equity of 239.81%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 140,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

